To the editor:
The Methuen City Council recently approved a resolution filed by Councilors Saba, Finocchiaro, Beauregard and Simard that would amend the city charter to provide much-needed clarity to the process of appointments and re-appointments to boards and commissions.
Methuen is fortunate to have citizens who are willing to give of their time and talent on a volunteer basis to help the city. These boards and commissions do important work. For example, the Conservation Commission is a watchdog on behalf of the environment, making sure that proposed projects meet all federal and state laws; the Zoning Board reviews and approves requests for variances from the zoning laws; and the Commission on Disabilities should include members that are knowledgeable of the American Disabilities Act and state laws to assist with compliance.
Over the years, appointments have either been neglected, leaving them populated by individuals who in some cases have held seats for decades, preventing other interested citizens from offering their services; or, the appointments have been used and abused as political favors.
The resolution approved by the council would clarify the process by requiring the appointing authority (the mayor) to fill an expired term within 90 days of the expiration date, thus preventing long-term “holdovers” filling a seat that could be made available to a new volunteer.
This tightening of the charter is a much-needed reform and opening up of a closed system that is not working in the best interests of the city. I commend the councilors for putting this resolution forward in the interest of good government and was pleased to see it approved by the council.
Unfortunately, the mayor has chosen to return the resolution unsigned, which is basically the equivalent of a veto. Why? I see nothing in the resolution that would hinder the mayor from performing his executive duties.
At the last council meeting, Saba offered his services to form a committee to recruit and review potential candidates for boards and commissions. Why wouldn’t the mayor accept this offer and get to work on filling these important positions?
He says that every decision he makes is in the best interests of the city. I’d like to hear his rationale for this decision.
Sid Harris
Methuen