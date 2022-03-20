To the editor:
Meta’s temporary policy changes to allow calls for death to Russian forces in Ukraine on Facebook and Instagram is a dangerous revelation in the world of online speech and censorship. The changes will also allow posts praising the far-right Azov Battalion which has a history of alleged war crimes and members with neo-Nazi ideology.
While Russia is undoubtedly an aggressor carrying out war crimes and mass atrocities, Meta acting as the arbiter of acceptable online speech is concerning to say the least. Meta has already expanded their surveillance during the past two years, mainly censoring pandemic-related information. However, creating allowances for calls of violence due to international developments creates a scenario where acceptable online behavior is further entrenched in politics.
It makes me wonder, would Meta have allowed Iraqis to call for Bush’s head and death to American troops? If not, then they have set the tone for crafting worldwide public debate through a Western lens. Meta should ensure free speech on their platforms to encourage dialogue. That dialogue should happen within certain parameters, drawing the line at speech promoting actual violence. Dissolving those parameters over geopolitical developments is an uneasy reality.
Mitchell McQuate
North Andover