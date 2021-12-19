To the editor:
I serve as president of the Methuen Education Association, the union that represents the teachers, program assistants, secretaries and other professionals of the Methuen School District.
I am writing to clarify a direct quote made by Mayor Neil Perry in the Dec. 12 article, “State taking back $500K in COVID hazard pay ‘bonuses’ issued to Methuen city employees; $150K in restaurant relief.”
In this article, Allison Corneau reported that the mayor said “teachers were not issued the one-time payment because they had received a 1.5% raise.”
This is misleading. All Methuen public school employees, with the exception of one unit, agreed to a pay freeze for the 2020-2021 school year, relinquishing collective bargaining salary increases. In December of 2020, the School Department received one-time Chapter 70 funds, and they were able to restore 1.5% of the previously negotiated salaries.
In late spring of 2021, the School Department was able to restore the remaining negotiated benefits. The 1.5% increase was part of a negotiated contract that was agreed upon before COVID. This was not above any previously negotiated wages as the mayor implies. And those were wages that most of the school staff selflessly voted to freeze because it was best for the students of Methuen.
So, no Mr. Mayor, there was no 1.5% additional raise as the quote implies. The district was able to honor the contracts that were negotiated pre-COVID for the school year.
Jonathan Becker
President, Methuen Education Association