To the editor:
The Townsman’s coverage of this topic has so far been one-sided.
In 2003 the Andover Tree Lot opened. Its purpose was to fund AYS staffing because the town consistently did not adequately do so.
Using a youth development model, the tree lot provided volunteer opportunities to kids and trained them in skills like customer service, sales, and tree work. The program built a relationship with a tree farmer in New Brunswick and subsequently took high schoolers to Canada to harvest the trees themselves.
The tree lot was a good thing for Andover on many levels. But managing it took immense time and effort from early fall through Christmas.
I am a union educator. I am paid a salary for working my “day job.” When I run my club I am paid a “stipend” because that is beyond the scope of my job. Do we think running a tree lot at all hours is beyond the scope of being a youth worker? What about fundraising to staff your youth development program when town leadership won’t?
Will English
Beverly