To the editor:
Josiah Morrow is an excellent candidate for Haverhill City Council, who I will be enthusiastically voting for on Election Day.
Josiah brings to the table an array of experience in the community that makes him up to the task. He serves on the Downtown Parking Commission, works to help those in need at local nonprofits Asperger Works and Eammon’s Heart Foundation, has supported small businesses through work at the Chamber of Commerce, and has experience with senior citizens through his employment at Merrivista.
For years, Josiah has already been dedicated to bettering our community.
As a city councilor, Josiah would fight to keep our city affordable, support local businesses, tackle the opioid crisis, and push to better utilize the Merrimack River.
Most importantly, Josiah would bring a much-needed new perspective to our local government and would always seek to improve the city he deeply cares for.
Having knocked on over 2,000 doors across Haverhill, no candidate has worked harder in this election than Josiah, and no one would work harder for our city on the council.
Please join me in voting for Josiah Morrow, a new voice for Haverhill City Council.
Josiah's hard work, ability to listen, concern for the disadvantaged, and dedication to those with disabilities reveals a man of deep understanding.
Haverhill needs more like Josiah.
Michael Veves
Haverhill