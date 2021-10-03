To the editor:
We have had an ongoing political issue in our neighborhood next to Interstate 93 for a number of years now. A few local politicians have offered some token support but with few exceptions say their hands are tied by Concord and our federal lawmakers then walk away from the issue.
Reaching out to our federal lawmakers is also fruitless. Rep. Ann Kuster’s office did get back very quickly. Her staffer was professional and courteous but basically told us “that issue is not high on the current priorities, we’ll call you if that changes.”
A few months later, there has been no call back.
Keep in mind this is a highway infrastructure issue, and her office is currently pushing for more than $5 trillion in new debt to pay for federal infrastructure.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office did not respond at all — not surprising given she is in year one of her third six0year Senate term and in no peril of losing her job.
Sen. Maggie Hassan’s office also did not respond for four months, until I spent a letter to a newspaper about the lack of communication. Seven hours later her staffer called and left a message.
Attempts to return the call went to voicemail and were not returned; a LinkedIn message to the staffer also went unanswered.
That’s not constituent services, that’s constituent lip services.
We can and should do better in New Hampshire in 2022.
Nick McNulty
Windham