To the editor:
I’ve worked alongside many New Hampshire legislators throughout my professional career and I know the caliber of person it takes to be a successful and thoughtful state representative.
To make it work in Concord, you need to be determined to better your community, and volunteerism has to come naturally.
Secondly, you must also have the appropriate temperament to bring people together and be a unifier.
Third, and most importantly, you have to be trusted by your constituents, and your word has to be good.
Jodi Nelson embodies these qualities. She’s got a positive attitude, she cares about her neighbors and her community, she is always getting involved around town in different programs and nonprofits, and she’s honest with herself and with her colleagues.
These traits are important in the New Hampshire House.
And on the issues, she is the Republican running that I trust to stand up against vaccine mandates and federal overreach, support the Second Amendment, support our small businesses and job creators, stand up against tax-and-spend politicians, fight for all students in Derry, support life, support our veterans and support our emergency responders.
I trust Jodi to be an ally to Gov. Chris Sununu and our Republican majorities in the House and Senate.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Republican Jodi Nelson for state representative in the GOP primary on Oct. 19.
She is the candidate we can trust.
Tyler Clark
Derry