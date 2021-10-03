To the editor:
There is only one candidate in the Derry Republican primary who will stand up for our Republican principles.
I am proud to endorse Jodi Nelson for state representative. I’ve known her for many years, and her dedication to Derry is apparent in her community involvement.
Nelson’s work with the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, the PTA, the Salvation Army, and the Boys and Girls club is exemplary. On top of that, I’ve always known her to be an individual who is positive and generous, is always volunteering or asking how she can help her friends and neighbors, and has the much needed temperament to be a problem-solver in the Statehouse.
Derry and the state of New Hampshire would truly benefit by electing Jodi Nelson to be their next state representative
Nelson is committed to supporting our business community; she supports our students and their educational choices; she will stand with our veterans, police, fire and first responders; and she will fight to protect your paychecks and hard-earned money from new taxes, fees, or tax increases.
Nelson is the only candidate in the race who has publicly opposed President Joe Biden’s mandates which seek to tell New Hampshire residents and businesses how they should conduct themselves.
We can trust Nelson to put her community first and to protect taxpayers from Concord’s bureaucracies and elected officials who think bigger government is the solution.
I hope voters join me in supporting Jodi Nelson in the Republican primary on Oct. 19.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell
Hampstead