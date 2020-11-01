To the editor:
Is an employee benefit like vacation time or sick leave a broad-based income tax? Of course not.
In a recent ad in the Derry News, Republicans accused Democrats who voted for H.B.712 of supporting a broad-based income tax. What Democrats actually supported was family and medical leave insurance.
This benefit provides some income if you have a medical or family crises that requires you to be away from your job. It is a benefit that would get you through the crisis without losing your job or your home.
Actually, like other insurance policies, you hope you never have to use it, but if you do, you are so glad you have it.
In the same ad, Republicans tried to confuse a vote to take some of the pressure off property taxpayers for funding our children’s education (H.B.686) with a new tax on income.
The bill actually adds capital gains income to the interest and dividends tax -- a tax that has not been raised since 1977.
When was the last time your property taxes went up?
H.B. 686 includes exclusions to protect seniors, people with disabilities, and those with retirement and college savings plans. Sixty-five percent of state and local revenue comes from property taxes.
It is time to spread the pain around. As Arthur Vanderbilt once said, “Taxes are the lifeblood of government and no taxpayer should be permitted to escape the payment of his just share of the burden of contributing thereto."
Mary Till
Derry