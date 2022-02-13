To the editor:
The New Hampshire GOP has bought into the Trump Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
The official statement from Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, was that Italian military satellites sent out signals to voting machines that changed Trump votes to Biden votes. The purpose of this absurd explanation, as well as other absurd theories, is to sow doubt around the legitimacy of our electoral process. This in turn lays the foundation for new laws that supposedly safeguard our elections but whose real purpose is to suppress voter turnout.
Bills have been filed to make it more difficult for Democratic constituencies to vote. Disallowing voting machines in favor of by-hand counting, requiring a N.H. driver’s license for voting instead of a college ID, and false claims that voters were being bussed in from Massachusetts are all aimed at discouraging people from voting.
I would like to see every N.H. state representative especially those from Salem, take a stand on whether they believe Joe Biden is the duly elected president. If they answer no, I believe they are de facto endorsing the Jan. 6 insurrection of 2021 which has claimed multiple police lives and dozens of injuries.
The recent statement by the RNC that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot represented legitimate political discourse is laying the foundation for more violence in the coming elections and may break our democracy beyond repair.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.