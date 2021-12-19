To the editor:
The editorial concerning the lack of vacation and boosters among nursing home employees that appeared in a recent Eagle-Tribune didn’t go nearly far enough. These folks appear to be fully paid up members of “The Fellowship of The Stupid.” They think getting the vaccine will make them sterile, or turn them into magnets, or irrevocably alter their DNA.
I worked as a respiratory therapist for 40 years and got every vaccine and other inoculation ordered by the hospitals where I worked. That’s because I cared about the health of my patients and co-workers.
Anyone who refuses vaccination or boosting from some misguided sense should not only be fired from their job, but also stripped of any medically related professional licenses that he or she holds.
Millions are dead worldwide and you cavil about your freedom to infect your patients? You people don’t appear to be smart enough to work with the sick or elderly.
Tom Chapman,
Haverhill