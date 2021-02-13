To the editor:
It's sad that letter writer Darlene Murray doesn't understand the word "dictatorship" as we have just recently escaped from a person who attempted through a dictator's agenda to overturn an election.
The only reason that Democrats now control the White House, Senate and House is because of former President Donald Trump's authoritarian tendencies, his culpability in the massive number of COVID-19 deaths in this country (which essentially brought him down), and his basic lack of policies.
Remember that he repeatedly said the new health care directive will be out in two weeks, then two more weeks, ad nauseam.
Foreign policy was anathema to Trump, siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin against his own intelligence agencies; being cozy with strong men throughout the world but ignoring our tried and true European allies; and causing the death of so many Kurds, people who have relentlessly supported us.
Then he incited an insurrectionist mob to take the U.S. Capitol to attempt to overturn the results of our honest and fair election.
That by any other name is a dictator, a third-world country action.
He was incapable from the beginning, beguiling people into thinking he knew "the art of the deal" when he actually was a failure in all of his deals, except possibly "The Apprentice" and negotiations with women he paid for extramarital affairs.
Chances are if you fell in front of him he will stop on you.
Nobody mattered in his quest to maintain power by any means at all. He sent violent extremists to the Capitol to "get" Vice President Mike Pence, whose obeisance to this man was embarrassing to everyone.
The fact, as stated, that half of the country voted for him makes me worry about that half of the country. Facts don't seem to matter to them.
China has reduced its carbon footprint by a great percentage.
As for tax dollars being sent to foreign nations to support abortion, it's another fantasy.
I do agree with the writer that taking private planes for minor officials is wrong, but that cannot compare to Trump's plane rides to play golf while Rome burned.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac