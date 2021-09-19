To the editor:
Jim Crow laws which existed for 75 years after the Civil War as an attempt by states to hold onto racial segregation.
They mandated separate restrooms for Blacks, segregated schools, and forced Blacks to sit at the back of bus. A subset of laws specially aimed at the right to vote — including literacy tests, citizenship tests, poll taxes and other laws aimed at minorities.
Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act forbade states with a history of racial discrimination from making any changes in voting laws without a review from the U.S. Justice Department.
This preclearance had a dramatic effect on minority representation. Black representation in Congress went from five in 1965 to 48 in 2021.
There was no more important law than preclearance for eliminating discrimination against minorities.
Unfortunately in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in under the leadership of Justices Antonin Scalia and John Roberts to declare that preclearance was no longer necessary in the 21st century; the fact that we’ve now had a Black president seemed to justify this conclusion.
Since 2013 dozens of states have passed restrictive voting laws that mostly affect minority voters. The entire premise of one-person one vote is under attack.
We are on the cusp of losing our democracy, and Congress must act now to preserve voting rights.
Sen. Joe Manchin’s obsession with filibuster rules is far less important than losing the right to vote.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.