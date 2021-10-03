To the editor:
I was born with an incredibly rare lung disease. At the time, the mortality rate was 98%. My doctors never thought I would make it to the young age of 5, let alone 25 years old.
This extremely rare disease has shaped my entire life, as I have a severely compromised immune system and am constantly checking in with doctors to receive new medications.
As we can see from other countries with price-setting policies, each medicine must go through added bureaucracy before they are released to the wider public. One of the newest cancer therapies became available half a year before countries like Canada or Japan were able to use it.
Other groundbreaking treatments can take over a year and a half. This is time that I and many others with rare diseases do not have.
We need the newest and most advanced technologies as soon as possible, and that is just not feasible with government interference.
Christina Costello
Marblehead