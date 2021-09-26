To the editor:
I applaud Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg’s call for investment in the state’s water and sewer infrastructure (“Column: Time to invest in modern water, sewer infrastructure,” Sept. 24). More than just being right, he probably understates the urgency and importance of correcting an embarrassing situation.
Think about it. After a heavy rain, we flush hundreds of millions of gallons of untreated sewage into our rivers, totaling over a billion gallons this past summer.
How have we allowed this to go on for so long?
Whether it’s the Merrimack, the Charles, or any of the state’s other great waterways, we’re talking about defiling some of our greatest natural assets.
Our rivers provide numerous ecosystem services, and Massachusetts will be a far poorer place if we fail to protect them from pollution that threatens wildlife, water supplies and human health.
It’s common knowledge that climate change is already causing more intense rainfall, and it will continue to do so in the coming years.
The governor and the Legislature should act together immediately to allocate the available funds for this critical priority.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge