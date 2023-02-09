To the editor:
On Thursday, Feb. 2, Vladimir Putin spoke in Volgograd, previously known as Stalingrad, on the 80th anniversary of that city’s liberation from a long Nazi siege by the steadily advancing Red Army, in one of the strategically most significant, tide-turning battles of World War II.
By citing the current Russian situation in the Ukraine as comparable to that Soviet victory eight decades ago, Putin has made a serious misinterpretation of the actual circumstances in Ukraine today. In reality, the only comparison which can be made now between the two military events must actually show the current Russian position in Ukraine as vice versa to that which it was at Stalingrad. In fact, the modern Russian forces have been besieging Ukraine since they invaded nearly one year ago, just as the Nazi forces had invaded Russia in 1941.
Now, in response, the people of Ukraine are fighting against the Russian forces of Vladimir Putin just as hard as the people of Stalingrad and the Soviet forces had battled Hitler’s hordes back in 1943. They are able to do so by using a variety of weapons received from NATO, including American Patriot anti-missile systems as a defense against the missiles with which the Russians have bombarded Ukraine so frequently. Ironically, they will also be receiving German Leopard II battle tanks, which they will use to fight off the Russian invaders just as the Soviets used their T-34 tanks against the German tanks at Stalingrad.
As a result, Putin’s Russian forces are struggling just as much now in Ukraine as were Hitler’s troops at Stalingrad in 1943. Today, the Ukrainians are the heroes comparable to the victors at Stalingrad, not their modern Russian descendants. And Vladimir Putin is comparable to Adolf Hitler as the villain.
Edward P. McMorrow
Beverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.