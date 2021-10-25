To the editor:
Leo Lamontagne deserves to be reelected as a representative to The Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee on Nov. 2.
He has served the city of Lawrence with integrity, stability and passion.
Under his committee chairmanship the school and surrounding campus were expanded and renovated, resulting in more career opportunities for students. He spearheaded the achievement of GLTS reaching its Level 1 status. His knowledge of and commitment to vocational/technical education serve as an example for all committee members.
Now more than ever Greater Lawrence Tech needs Lamontagne’s experience and institutional knowledge to help all students graduate with the skills needed to be successful and contributing members of The Merrimack Valley workforce.
It has been an honor and extreme privilege to learn from and serve alongside this GLTS graduate and Lawrence businessman.
Marilyn Fitzgerald
Elected GLTS representative
Andover