To the editor:
Brenda Willis is an enthusiastic advocate for Derry’s children and schools. She is a candidate for School Board and deserves your vote March 8. Her knowledge of our schools comes from firsthand experience as Brenda visits them as frequently as possible. Her willingness to fill in for absent staff puts her in a position to understand issues faced by students, teachers, administrators, and taxpayers.
As an experienced School Board member, Brenda promoted improvements such as adding windows to buildings, helping to supply and paint picnic tables for outdoor classes, and increasing security at building entrances. She has delivered meals, laptops, and student belongings during remote classes.
Brenda supported the Next Charter School, recognizing the need for different student learning models. Public kindergarten and services for special-needs students and parents are additional interests. She also collaborated with Chief Justice John Broderick to further promote mental health awareness in our schools and community.
Always accessible and willing to listen, Brenda is totally involved in the important task of providing our children and community with the best education possible.
Brenda Willis deserves to be re-elected to the School Board. We members like Brenda who are committed to the excellence of our schools. A vote for her March 8.
Pamela Kirby
Derry