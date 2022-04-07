To the editor:
This week communities across the U.S. are observing National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the contributions of the public health system and its professionals and reflect on issues important to the nation’s health.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health workers have perhaps never been so visible. But did you know that the system also has been at the forefront of some of the biggest accomplishments in health in the last century?
From reducing vaccine-preventable diseases and child mortality, to increasing tobacco control and access to safe water, the public health system has worked to make the places we live, learn, work, and play safer and more equitable for all.
Those in the system are committed to building healthier communities by addressing the root causes of poor health and disease risk, whether that means increasing access to nutritious, affordable food; building sidewalks and parks; taking action for health equity; or supporting mental health and well-being.
Jennifer Mandelbaum
Londonderry
