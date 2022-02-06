To the editor:
I read the Sound Off column to get a sense of community thought, the rants and raves. With pleasure I read the people who are writing to dispel misconceptions promulgated by some writers.
For example, someone wrote that Biden is more interested in Ukraine’s borders than our own. I have to suppose that this individual does understand that WWII started with the invasion of Poland. That the build-up of Russian forces on the eastern Ukrainian border represents a threat to all of Europe, and is a direct challenge to NATO, specifically Putin’s effort to block Ukraine from joining NATO.
Putin claims Russia is under threat from NATO, even though NATO’s purpose is defensive only. No one in the world believes Putin, except perhaps that writer of “borderline unreasonable.” Putin stole Crimea from Ukraine and the world made no move to address other than some sanctions.
The world is very complicated and cannot be summarized in a statement. And the writer should be aware that China is paying attention to the West. They are watching how we respond. If we allow Russia to move westward, advance its own border, then China may be enticed to grab – through our inactions – Taiwan and perhaps move on to other Pacific island nations.
United States isolationism is a failed concept that allowed two world wars.
Marc Klein
North Andover