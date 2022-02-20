To the editor:
Many politicians out there are insincere, shallow, and weak. They say and do anything to win the next election. The only “best interests” they care about are their own.
However, every now and then, true leaders come along and run for office to make a positive difference. These are the fearless ones; they’re not afraid to rock the boat, they act on the basis of their convictions, and they’re hell-bent on doing the right thing, even when it’s not always politically convenient.
Jimmy McCarty is one of those leaders. I urge you to vote for him for state representative.
McCarty took on the old, tired political machine in Methuen when few others had the courage to stand up and fight it. He worked to root out corruption in the Methuen Police Department, and he was one of the only city councilors to vote against the illegal MOU in 2018.
And when shady operatives tried to bribe him to change his position on the outrageous superior officers contract, he told them he absolutely would not. McCarty can’t be bought, and he won’t be bossed.
I think we need more leaders like McCarty on Beacon Hill. I trust him to fight and deliver for the residents of the 4th Essex District, not the lobbyists and special-interest groups. I hope others join me in enthusiastically supporting his candidacy.
City Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard
Methuen