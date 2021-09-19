To the editor:
Any amount of money that we spend now to prevent the effects of climate change will save us tenfold in the near future.
Gov. Charlie Baker is smart to plan to divert $1 billion to environmental initiatives (“Demand for climate change grants exceeds funding,” Sept. 7) but he also needs to plan to make enough money available for grants related to climate resiliency and sustainability every year going forward.
Without follow through, our best intentions will remain just that, and the climate problems we’re courting now will end up crushing our economy in the future.
Anna Gooding-Call
Danvers