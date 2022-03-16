To the editor:
Like so many others here in New Hampshire, I am an independent voter — technically undeclared. I vote for the person, not the party. I’m not interested in the partisan games. I don’t like the scare tactics from either party, and you won’t win my vote by telling me how ‘bad the other person is’ on this or that.
What I’m interested in are candidates and elected officials who tell me what they are going to do, or have done, to make life better for me and my family.
This, above all, is the reason I support and will continue to support Gov. Chris Sununu. He isn’t afraid to tell it like it is and address the media and talk to real voters. We’ve seen that on full display throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. He has really shown strong leadership for our state.
Sununu’s common-sense approach to governing is refreshing and anyone looking to run for office and represent the people who elect them would be well served to follow his lead.
As for those looking to run against him, you are never going to convince me or others he’s a ‘bad guy’ or a ‘scary individual.’ He’s certainly not someone who is looking to ‘take away my rights.
Sununu has demonstrated how much he cares about our state and everyone who lives here . He deserves our continued support.
Chris Greenwood
Salem, N.H.