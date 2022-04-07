To the editor:
I am writing to encourage our community to support the Massachusetts End of Life Options Act. The act would allow terminally ill adults, with a prognosis of six months or less to live, to make their own informed decision to end their life with medical aid. If suffering becomes unbearable, it allows a mentally capable adult to request and take medication to die peacefully in his or her sleep.
No person would be required or forced to use this option, and no doctor would be mandated to provide it. The act provides safeguards to ensure the patient is truly facing the end of their life and that no coercion is used.
Currently, the act is in committee and, hopefully, making its way to the Senate floor. We can’t allow this to languish another year. Maine, Vermont, and eight other states, along with the District of Columbia, have passed similar laws, all modeled after Oregon’s law which has been in practice for nearly 30 years without a single case of coercion or abuse.
Public support for such a law is at 70% and the medical community supports it by 2-1. It is time for Massachusetts to provide this compassionate option.
Please let our representatives in the Massachusetts House and Senate know that you support the End of Life Options Act.
Andrew Maddox
Haverhill
