To the editor:
I am one of the 70% of Massachusetts citizens, according to the results of a 2020 poll by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University, who supported passing the death with dignity bill called The End of Life Options Act (H2381, S1384).
I'd really like Massachusetts to follow 10 other states and legalize the option of medical compassionate aid in dying. It would help people who are terminally ill, mentally capable of making their own health care decisions, and the facing the prospect of severe pain and unrelieved suffering despite the best efforts of hospice and palliative care.
I am a retired geriatric social worker. I've seen firsthand too many patients whose pain and suffering couldn't be alleviated. Their dying was a terrible and sometimes prolonged ordeal, not only for them, but for their families and friends witnessing it.
There are 66 House and 18 Senate co-sponsors of the bill, including many of our legislators in the Merrimac Valley. Please contact them, thank them if they are already co-sponsors and urge them to do so if they are not.
Also, ask them to contact their colleagues on the Public Health Committee, which held a long and emotional hearing Oct. 1, and urge them to pass the bill as soon as possible so it can move forward to a vote by the full Legislature.
For more information visit massachusettsdeathwithdignity.org.
Sharyn Russell
Haverhill