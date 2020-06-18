To the editor:
What a mess this country is. We are divided over everything and have no respect or tolerance for individual opinion.
Our politicians can neither compromise nor find common ground for the good of the people they serve. We have become a nation of self righteous finger-pointers.
Many choose to let the minority of looters and rioters overshadow the importance of what the majority of peaceful protesters have to say.
It seems easier to put the blame on others rather than face our own failings.
Let’s face it, let’s own it. We have left generations of inner-city children to try to climb out of the poverty and crime that often surrounds them without giving them what they need to do it. They have every right to their anger.
I don’t condone looting and rioting in the Black Lives Matter movement any more than I condone the senseless rioting and looting that occurs on our streets and campuses after major sporting events. I do condone the right of the people to be heard when our society has turned a deaf ear for far too long.
Just as we need to separate the looter from the protester, we need to separate the
minority of bad police officers from the majority of good officers. We have failed them, too.
There’s no mistake about it: George Floyd was murdered, and the vast majority of police officers are disgusted, deeply saddened and embarrassed by it.
Every day police officers face all kinds of situations, and some of those are going to require the use of force. That cannot be confused with abuse of force.
We expect officers to enforce the laws that we, the people, enact through the representatives we vote for. When did compliance with the law become optional? What should officers do when they are called to a violent domestic dispute, armed robbery, sexual assault, drunk driver accident or home invasion? Ask the perpetrator to please stop beating your spouse, put down your weapon and give that man his money back? Should they remind the rapist that the lady said no, give the drunk driver a ride home or suggest stronger locks for your home?
There are going to be times when criminals of all colors are going to be handled more forcibly because, the truth is, none of the criminals want to go to jail. “Please step into my cruiser” won’t cut it.
We will be in even deeper water if the men and women of law enforcement put down their badges and leave us on our own.
This is not an either/or situation. Change is needed on both fronts, but why can we not support both the rights and needs of our fellow Americans and our law enforcement personnel? Why does it have to be one or the other?
I will never know what it’s truly like to be a person of color in this country, nor will I ever know what it’s like to be a police officer in this country. But I do know right from wrong, and assigning guilt to all for the actions of a few is definitely wrong.
Love thy neighbor.
Nancy Kelley
Sandown