To the editor:
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximate 8:30 a.m., I received a call from my neighbor next door telling me her husband fell down outside while bringing in his barrels.
As I looked through my monitor, I saw two Methuen High School students helping him off the ground.
He had cuts on his arms and was unsteady on his feet.
I am thankful for their assistance. These two young men showed respect and kindness by helping my neighbor until I got out there.
I am so happy to see that there is still a lot of respect for the older generation by the younger.
God Bless and keep you safe.
Frank Haggar
Methuen