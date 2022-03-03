To the editor:
In New Hampshire, most power is maintained by the towns, and local control is vibrant and dynamic here. As such, our local government has a lot of say and a lot of influence in the economic functions of our lives.
Most of the property tax is comprised of local taxes, and the rate is overseen in conjunction between the Budget Committee, selectmen, and School Board. That budget gets sent to voters, and the people get to decide what Salem’s future looks like.
I believe our Budget Committee needs to be committed and concerned with not just the next budget, but the next 10. We need Budget Committee members who are committed to the long run in Salem, will look out for the town’s best interests, and invest and protect every dollar according to the best interests of the town.
On March 8, you have two votes for three-year Budget Committee positions. Cast one of your votes for incumbent D.J. Bettencourt. D.J. is a proven fiscal conservative who has a solid track record of protecting taxpayers. D.J. understands that the best way to increase tax revenue for the town is through an expansion of the tax base, not through the raising and levying of taxation.
Please join me in voting for D.J. Bettencourt on March 8.
Joseph Sweeney
Salem, N.H.