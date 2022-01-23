To the editor:
Thomas Jefferson said “eternal vigilance is the price of democracy.” What we currently face is its strategic undermining by restricting voting rights. When people are disenfranchised and cannot execute their constitutional right to the ballot, they lose agency.
Several tactics are deployed to achieve the Republican goal of control. One is to gerrymander voting districts by “cracking” and “packing” them so they reflect political persuasions rather than personal preferences. Another is to use armed force to overturn results of fair elections in order to gain total power.
My 101-year-old mother has never seen our country this divided. Not even during World War II when Roosevelt’s Democrats met with vicious opposition from Republicans. She lived through dark times but sees today’s assaults on elected officials through fear and intimidation, combined with lax gun laws and a dramatic increase in lethal weapons, as worse than anything yet.
As a child of the 60s, I witnessed extreme division in public opinion about the Vietnam War. However, not even when Nixon invaded the Democratic headquarters during Watergate did I think there would be an armed takeover such as was attempted during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The anti-war movement was largely nonviolent.
Jefferson continues, “Let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things.”
It is never too late to heed his dire warning.
Ann Podlipny
Chester, N.H.