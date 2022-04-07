To the editor:
A friend of mine believes the big lie and so wants voter ID. When I discussed this he asked, “Why is that a problem? Don’t we need to be sure there’s no voter fraud?”
Voter fraud has never been a real issue since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 until Trump unilaterally declared it to be one, without any evidence, only his word.
So my objection to voter ID is that it legitimizes Trump’s false claims. By making an issue out of thin air, by attempting to fix a problem that does not exist in any meaningful way, any way that could swing an election, voter ID only serves to aid those who believe that the election was stolen — even though there is no evidence. It is an idea chasing a nonexistent problem.
My best response to this friend is, why do we need voter ID? It is putting in place something that can eventually be twisted to again become a blockade to voting.
And now the very far right is attempting to replace those Republican clerks who certified Biden’s win, who refused to lie and state there was fraud, who refused to be party to the downfall of American democracy, who feel that election integrity is more important than their political affiliation.
They were heroes. But now replacements are being hand-picked and are expected to do what they are told, not necessarily what they are sworn to do. And thus Trump plans to steal the 2024 election.
I am terrified.
Marc Klein
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.