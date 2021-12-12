To the editor:
It is the time of year again when TV commercials are bombarding us with Medicare Advantage commercials.
“Get free dental, vision and hearing benefits,” the celebrities say. "Call now!”
What many seniors don’t realize is that whether it is a Medicare Advantage plan provided by a private insurer or original Medicare, we have been paying $148.50 monthly premium in 2021 for our Part B medical insurance.
I am told that the “free” benefits touted in the commercials are not free at all. That's because Congress gave $41.8 billion in taxpayer rebates to the private insurers in 2021 to provide special benefits to 24.9 million Medicare Advantage enrollees. Forty-one million original Medicare participants are not eligible for that.
Medicare Advantage was created by members of Congress based on private insurers saying they could be competitive with original Medicare. They never have.
I have read that in 2021, Medicare Advantage payments were 104% of the cost for original Medicare enrollee.
It is time for Congress to level the playing field for participants in the two programs. The taxpayer rebates above original Medicare should end.
Daniel Yetter
Salem, N.H.