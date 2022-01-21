To the editor:
In a short period of time, the omicron variant has become the most widespread variant in the United States, disrupting lives and livelihoods all over the country.
This shouldn’t be a surprising development; wealthy countries are failing on global vaccine access. Billions of people around the world don’t have access to vaccines, and COVID-19 continues to thrive, resulting in more variants and a longer pandemic for all of us. While people living in wealthy countries have widespread access to vaccines, about 90% of people in low-income countries have yet to receive a single shot.
This is not right! Just because we live in the United States, our lives do not have any more value than those living in low-income countries. Each person is precious, deserving equal protection. We need to work together for this to happen.
The only way to break this cycle of inequity and see a return to normal life is to beat this virus everywhere. If we want to protect our jobs, economy, families, and those most in need, then we need to vaccinate the world to end the pandemic for good.
The United States has shown strong leadership in the global fight against COVID, but more work must be done. That’s why it’s important that Congress, including Sen. Edward Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Lori Trahan and the Biden administration urgently provide the resources and funding to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world by September 2022.
Cheryl Michel
Haverhill