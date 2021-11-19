To the editor:
The citizens of Derry have a choice to make Dec. 7 in a special election, when all districts will vote at Calvary Bible Church.
Candidate for state Rep. Mary Eisner, a Democrat, is reasonable, responsible and opposes the current budget which will downshift costs to Derry taxpayers.
Her experience as a Derry representative allows her insight into legislative processes and procedures. Having participated in town committees and other volunteer experiences in Derry, she understands the needs of our town and its citizens.
Her opponent, Republican Jodi Nelson, lacks legislative experience and endorses the current state budget, including a plan to divert taxpayer dollars from Derry public schools.
This budget also provides a quarter of a billion dollars in tax benefits to very wealthy citizens and large corporations resulting from lowering, and then eliminating, the Interest and Dividends Tax. Passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, this budget will be costly for our town.
Mary supports funding public education, expanding voting rights, and a woman’s right to choose her own options for medical care.
By supporting her Dec. 7, you will choose a champion for Derry and its taxpayers.
Pamela Kirby
Derry