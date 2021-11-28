To the editor:
Mary Eisner served as a Derry legislator from 2019 to 2020. She supports funding for public education, a woman’s right to choose her options for medical care, expanding voting rights, and will protect our environment from the effects of climate change.
Vote for Mary Eisner on Dec 7, Tuesday, at Calvary Church on Hampstead Road in Derry. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This is the opportunity to elect someone who will work for Derry. Please turn out to vote. It matters.
Margaret Ives
Derry