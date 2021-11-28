To the editor:
Looking for someone to represent YOU in Concord? Who believes that small business owners and volunteers are the lifeblood of Derry? Who does not support an income tax? Me too.
Looking for someone who believes in the right of teachers to teach history without intimidation or threats, honestly and factually, celebrating America's strengths, but not hiding or sugarcoating our flaws? Who believes our public schools should be strengthened? Who will fight to stop subsidizing private and religious schools, fwhich results in an increase in our school property taxes? Me too.
Looking for someone who opposes government intrusion into our private lives such as non-medical public officials requiring a woman after rape or incest to bring a pregnancy to term? And who opposes forcing women seeking an abortion to submit to an unnecessary ultrasound at their own expense? Me too.
Looking for someone who opposes eliminating the interest and dividends tax -– a giveaway to the super-rich -- forcing the rest of us to cover the loss to state revenue? Yep, me too.
And someone who wouldn’t accept Donald Trump's endorsement? Check that box too.
There’s an urgency and clear choice. Join me in voting for Mary Eisner in Derry's Special Election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec 7, at Calvary Bible Church.
Jan Jacome
Derry