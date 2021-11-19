To the editor:
Beaver Lake in Derry was one of five New Hampshire lakes identified as having fish with PFAS at such a level that people are advised to limit ingestion.
PFAS is a growing health and environmental threat that will take committed legislators to respond effectively. Having worked with the Honorable Mary Eisner in the N.H. House and currently chairing the NH HB737 PFAS Commission, I know
Mary will make Derry’s PFAS contamination a priority.
Mary will champion, as she always does, what is best for Derry. She deserves to return to the N.H. House. Please vote for Mary Eisner on Dec. 7.
Rep. Rosemarie Rung
NH state representative, Merrimack