To the editor:
I am honored to write this letter of endorsement supporting the re-election of Leo Lamontagne to the School Committee of Greater Lawrence Technical School. During my tenure as superintendent-director at the nationally recognized school, Mr. Lamontagne served as chairperson.
As superintendent, it was a productive and rewarding experience for me personally and professionally. Our roles, Leo in governance and mine as the school district’s chief education officer, always had one clear and motivating goal: the academic and career success of each and every student.
One of the crowning achievements during my time working with Leo is the present $52 million educational facility that is not only home to the Reggies, but is regularly used by other schools, organizations and businesses in the Merrimack Valley.
Thanks to the efforts of many selfless and enterprising individuals, led by Mr. Lamontagne, this campus is a benchmark of excellence and state-of-the-art technology. The GLTS model inspired other vocational-technical schools in the Commonwealth to restructure their school buildings.
Under Leo’s leadership, the school was the first to use the “High Schools That Work Framework” to revitalize teaching, improve educational standards and evaluate results.
Further, it is important to note that the school helped subsidize education by bringing in more than $1 million in funds each year generated from grants. The school also instituted after-school academic programs to help a diversified student population improve their math and reading skills. Summer camps and ancillary programs, ranging from academics, to arts, to athletics were an important part of the learning platform and personality of the ever-growing school
The GLTS campus also accommodates the very popular and much needed Meals on Wheels program for the region’s senior citizens. At the time of my superintendency, more than 1,000 meals were delivered daily. Mr. Lamontagne ensured that whatever the weather, our senior citizens would have the welcome benefit of a meal.
The students worked with the adult staff to make this program widely recognized as a leader across the state. Leo was an important proponent of connecting the generations, young and old.
On average, the vocational-technical academies performed over 40 community service projects annually. The house-building project in partnership with The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce attests to Mr. Lamontagne’s tireless commitment to the continued improved quality of life in the city of Lawrence and the surrounding communities.
He was truly a proponent of partnerships and collaboration to advance educational success for the students, and also to improve opportunities and prosperity.
One important component in the educational strand for GLTS students and staff is a faithful and respectful appreciation for our nation’s beloved veterans and active military. The “Wall of Honor” in the school’s magnificent foyer is only one validation of his commitment. During my tenure as superintendent working closely with Leo and other school committee members, the Korean War Memorial in The Campagnone Common and The United States Marine Corp and Corpsman Monument and Garden at the Bellevue Cemetery are timely and significant reminders that we can enjoy and appreciate our freedom because of our military heroes and patriots.
It is without reservation that I endorse the re-election of Leo Lamontagne to the School Committee at Greater Lawrence Technical School. His leadership has brought forth many significant and timely advancements, not solely for the school but for the entire region.
The $52 million campus that students use today may be considered as his most important achievement. However, I venture to go beyond the facility.
For Leo, it has been and will always be about the students and the city that he loves. He has pledged his life to create opportunities that go beyond the classrooms and learning labs of the school and extend into the neighborhoods where life can be lived with hopes and dreams of success for one and for all.
Frank S. Vacirca,
superintendent-director (retired)
Greater Lawrence Technical School