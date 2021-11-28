To the editor:
It’s no secret that community safety-net hospitals are suffering. For instance, Lawrence General Hospital faced severe hardships in the face of the pandemic. Many workers had to be dismissed and the hospital faced millions of dollars in budget shortages.
Closures of hospitals like Lawrence General can have devastating impacts on the communities they serve, risking the lives of many.
Maintaining these safety-net hospitals should be a priority. They are vital for these communities that require high-quality care but cannot afford the prohibitive costs of larger, wealthier hospitals.
Recently, the Massachusetts House passed a bill to prevent Mass General Brigham — a colossus of the state’s healthcare system — from expanding outpatient surgical centers into suburbs. The legislative move prevents more expensive hospitals from sucking privately insured patients away from safety net hospitals, which would be left with high proportions of Medicaid and Medicare patients.
While it impatiently awaits approval by Gov. Charlie Baker and the Senate, the bill is only one step toward tempering rising healthcare costs and keeping these safety-net hospitals above the water.
To attain these ultimate goals, more legislative action is required. We need to keep following and supporting such legislation if we want to protect communities in need, especially amid the still-ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Adrian Lin
Andover