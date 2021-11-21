To the editor:
There is a special election to fill a vacant Derry state representative seat. I’m excited to cast my vote for Republican Jodi Nelson.
Jodi is the pro-business, pro-student, pro- 2nd amendment, and pro-Derry candidate who promises to fight an income tax, sales tax or any new taxes and fees.
But to for her to do this, she needs our help in the upcoming special election Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Calvary Bible Church.
As our next state representative, Jodi will be a champion for Derry’s businesses and working families. Jodi will ensure our students are properly funded and have the skills needed to be successful in the 21st century.
She’ll fight for safer communities and stand with our police, fire, emergency responders and our veterans
And Jodi will always defend our constitutional rights from big government bureaucrats and federal overreach.
Jodi has spent years giving back to our community and I have no doubt she will represent us well in Concord and always be available to help out her neighbors.
I hope you will join me in supporting Jodi Nelson. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 7, at Calvary Bible Church.
Robyn Tolman
Derry