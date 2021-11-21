To the editor:
In my letter to the editor last week, I said that the nearly $8,000,000 one-time revenue-sharing bonus to Derry and our schools by the last Democratic Legislature resulted in a significant property tax cut. Actually it avoided a significant property tax rise. Property tax numbers were clouded by the fact that the tax rate cut was offset by a significant increase in property valuation in 2020.
In any case, the state regularly reneges on paying its portion of state revenue to towns and cities while infrequently making a fuss over a one time bonus.
I am tired of seeing large corporations benefit from tax cuts while the state says it can’t afford to meet its revenue sharing obligations with towns and cities.
Mary Till
Derry