To the editor:
As a former Rockingham County commissioner, one of my main responsibilities was making sure the county’s senior living facilities had the necessary funds to provide an above-average standard of care. For more than 18 months, caregivers in New Hampshire senior living communities have fought to protect residents from the threat of illness or death known as COVID-19, putting their lives on the line to make sure seniors in assisted living and memory care could continue to live their best lives.
During this stretch of time, the federal government has given scant COVID relief to these senior living communities, despite leaders in Congress imploring the Biden Administration to do so.
Trillions of dollars in spending bills are being considered in Washington, D.C., but still there is no assurance that Provider Relief Funds will be targeted to senior living, despite the profession incurring some $30 billion in pandemic-related losses.
It is time for lawmakers at all levels to make equitable COVID relief a priority, for the sake of seniors, who call senior living home.
We owe it to all the seniors, in the Granite State and throughout the country, to make sure these senior communities have the resources they need, period! Put our seniors first.
Kevin P. St. James
Kingston