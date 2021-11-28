To the editor:
As a county commissioner, a Derry town councilor, and a former state representative, I am proud to support Jodi Nelson on Dec. 7 at Calvary Bible Church.
In a time when we are seeing radical policy pushes and polarization, we need a common-sense leader who will drive legislative and county initiatives that will benefit all taxpayers, working families, students, and small businesses. Special election candidate Jodi Nelson is more than capable of providing this type of leadership.
Jodi is a longtime member of our community, who has provided service and leadership through the duration of her time here. From volunteering at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, to our PTA, she’s given back to the community again and again. This is incredibly important considering the volunteer aspect of serving in the Statehouse.
Jodi is a hard worker who has a successful business background, and who has raised a family here. She’s familiar with our community, and she has a deep understanding of the direction Derry residents want to go.
I hope you’ll join me in electing Jodi as our representative December 7th.
Brian Chirichiello
Derry