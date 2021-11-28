To the editor:
During a year that still includes much worry and difficulty, the true meaning of Thanksgiving was illustrated when the Georgetown Kiwanis Club hosted its annual dinner at the Penn Brook School last Saturday.
After the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the dinner last year, the return of the event was very welcome. Arriving at 6 a.m. to cook 22-pound turkeys — 20 of them — 30 members of the Kiwanis Club served Thanksgiving dinners to at least 150 elders including more than 50 home-delivered meals.
The graciousness offered by the Kiwanis Club and several volunteer groups cheered the lives of many of the older adults in our community and warmed the spirits of all who participated in this beloved tradition.
Filled with autumn flowers, centerpieces decorated each table while volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, Builders Club and Georgetown High School Key Club provided good company, along with heaping plates of turkey and all of the traditional side dishes.
This year, members of Girl Scout Troop 82937 joined the Georgetown Council on Aging in delivering meals to older adults at home.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, the Builders Club, the Georgetown High School Key Club, the Garden Friends of Georgetown, the Georgetown School Department, Girl Scout Troop 82937 and the volunteers who provided the many hours of service necessary to offer this wonderful annual event to elders. We are thankful for all of you!
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Georgetown