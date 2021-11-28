To the editor:
I wish to show my appreciation for Tom Grannemann’s letter to the editor Friday, Nov. 19, entitled “Let Voters Choose on Consentino School.” He points to the proposal to lock in low spending levels for the future by committing freed-up Hale debt funds to long-term capital expenses, rather than directing them to the critical operational needs of our community and schools.
The state-of-the-art Hunking School in Bradford was funded through debt exclusion. Doesn’t the Consentino School in the Mount Washington neighborhood deserve the same amenities as its neighbor?
A debt exclusion would also preserve funds for school and municipal operations that have been neglected since the Hale debt was taken on.
Please let the voters choose on the Consentino School!
Jane Thiefels
Haverhill