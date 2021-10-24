To the editor:
I am a proud co-founder of the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project — or MVPASAP — and I am mad as hell.
If you are not familiar with us, we are a community group that has been fighting substance abuse on a shoestring budget for about eight years.
Over the last few years we have benefited from an earmark of $20,000 a year from the state. With that and other donations we have managed to keep our heads above water.
This year our state funding has been cut due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Are you kidding me? We have been fighting the epidemic of addiction for a whole lot longer.
(By the way, no one in our group receives compensation. We are all volunteers.)
It would take too long to list all of the services we provide, but I know we save lives. I didn’t think you could put a price tag on that, but apparently the state does and in our case it’s $20,000.
Now we need others to help save us.
There are many ways: You can make a personal donation, become a sponsor for our podcast, “The Empty Chair,” or maybe convince an organization or business to run a fundraiser.
We’re open to other suggestions. In the meantime we will continue to provide free services to those struggling with addiction for as long as we can.
Please, if you want to get involved give me a call at 978-886-2949.
Ask for Phil Lahey.
I thank you in advance.
Phil Lahey
MVPASAP Board of Directors