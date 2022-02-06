To the editor:
According to a new study, New England is experiencing the warming effects of climate change faster than anywhere else in the world, which has made the need for climate action in Massachusetts even more apparent. The transportation sector is the state’s largest emitter making up over 40% of total emissions.
The state’s preparations to enact California’s accelerated truck standards is a significant step in reducing transportation emissions. The standards would require manufacturers to increase the sale of zero emissions trucks incrementally up to 75% by 2035. Director General of the Massachusetts Energy and Environment Department Kathleen Theohalides commented that reducing emissions from trucks could significantly improve public health while also reducing the rate at which we experience climate change.
Massachusetts had been considering ways in which to reduce its transportation-related emissions for years with the Transportation and Climate Initiative as one of the most popularized programs. If implemented, TCI would have put a cap on emissions and required diesel and gas suppliers to pay for the emissions from their fuel.
While Gov. Baker did hit pause on the TCI program, it is great to see that Massachusetts is still considering ways to reduce transportation related emissions. State leaders should continue to push for the implementation of programs that will slow the rate of climate change, reduce air pollution and create affordable transportation options for its residents.
Ryan Giunta
Andover