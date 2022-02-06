To the editor:
All available evidence points toward vaccination being an effective approach to reduce hospitalization and death. However, many people still question its efficacy and safety. Why is that? Instead of vilifying the unvaxxed, let’s try to discern where their frustrations lie.
Two aspects of the vaccination public health campaign, which are rarely touched upon, promote a propaganda approach instead of an educational approach. The first is that the public does not have the ability to view the raw data from the research trials. The second is that pharmaceutical companies cannot be held accountable for whether the vaccines work or the resulting potential side effects.
These two unavoidable truths create a situation where people must acquiesce to public health guidance promoted by Big Pharma, which does not have the best track record. Education has the end goal of getting the student to rise to the same knowledge level as that of the educator. In this case, that is not possible because pharmaceutical companies hold a monopoly over the information and are shielded from liability, tipping the scales toward propaganda.
I am not arguing against the vaccine or saying that the public health sector is pushing a dangerous propaganda campaign. I am arguing that these facts of the situation are the reason behind much of the vaccine hesitancy. Therefore, instead of demonizing vaccine skeptics, let’s take a more human approach. Let’s foster respectful, fact-based discourse because the current approach isn’t working.
Mitchell McQuate
North Andover