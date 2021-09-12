To the editor:
My husband, Bob, and I escaped the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center on 9/11. I am haunted by the faces of the people we met there, as well as the first responders who helped us to safety.
My feelings of anger at the terrorists and sadness for families of the thousands of victims who lost their lives that fateful day remain immense.
I am deeply saddened as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11 because it marks the loss of 13 of our U.S. service members who were in Kabul to evacuate Americans and Afghans allies.
This marks the surrender of Afghanistan to the barbaric Taliban, ISIS and al-Qaeda. To make matters worse, we left many Americans and Afghan allies behind.
After 9/11, Americans said, “We will never forget.”
The U.S. had a small footprint of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan — down from more than 100,000 at the height of the war. That footprint of American troops had stabilized Afghanistan and kept the terrorists at bay.
The current situation in Afghanistan is untenable.
I fear another 9/11.
Donna Fournier Cuomo
North Andover