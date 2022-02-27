To the editor:
“All politics is local,” they say. Yet too many of us do not vote in local elections. Well it’s time to start. There is a small group of radical people on the far right who believe their rights are superior to all others. They are running in our election March 8. We must not let them win.
Derry is a growing, vibrant community because our elected officials are working to make it a place that welcomes everyone, values and protects our environment, and works to provide the best possible education for all our children.
Many of the candidates on our town and school ballots are running unopposed, but there are some critical races that we need to pay attention to. I support Doug Flood for councilor at large, David Clapp, Jonathan Dugan, and Brenda Willis for School Board, and Judy Strakalaitis for supervisor of the checklist.
All five of these candidates are dedicated to keeping Derry on the path to continued growth, sensible policies, and a livable community. I hope you agree.
Don’t leave the results up to chance. Cast your votes March 8 for reasonable, not radical, policies. Your vote matters. It could make all the difference.
Mary Till
Derry