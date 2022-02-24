To the editor:
I am writing in support of D.J. Bettencourt for the Budget Committee in Salem, N.H.
D.J. has served in a multitude of positions over the years that make him well suited for the position. These experiences include serving in the state Legislature, managing the Salem Animal Rescue League, serving as Gov. Chris Sununu’s policy director, and now as the deputy commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. These experiences make him unmatched on the current Budget Committee.
D.J. is genuine and forthright, but equally respects the opinions of others. While he is undoubtedly conservative, he does a great job of working cooperatively and is a good mediator.
He is a steadfast fiscal conservative who works to bring an end to runaway spending. We all want the best schools for our children and the best services for our citizens, but constant tax increases are hammering taxpayers. It is time to restore a reasonable balance between taxes and spending.
I support D.J. Bettencourt for re-election without any hesitation or reservation whatsoever. Please vote March 8 to bring current and future spending back on a sustainable trajectory by voting for D.J. Bettencourt.
Derek Thibault
Salem, N.H.